CLE ELUM, Wash. - Travelers heading westbound on I-90 are facing huge back ups and up to an hour of added travel time between Cle Elum and the Snoqualmie Pass Summit.
The Washington Department of Transportation cameras are showing large back ups starting at milepost 84 near Cle Elum and extending to milepost 56, just four miles east of the pass.
WSDOT said the increase in travel time is because of Labor Day travelers heading home following the three day weekend.
Due to the nature of the delay, WSDOT said there is no estimated time on when the back ups will clear out.
Meanwhile, eastbound I-90 through the pass is free and clear with very little traffic.