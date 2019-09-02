UPDATED on September 2, 2019 at 6:20 p.m.:
CLE ELUM, Wash. - Travel time for Labor Day travelers headed westbound on I-90 are now facing only 30 minutes of added travel time.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, increased cars on the pass are creating traffic back ups and delays.
Due to the nature of the delay, WSDOT said there is no estimated time on when the back ups will clear out and when travel time could return to normal.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CLE ELUM, Wash. - Travelers heading westbound on I-90 are facing huge back ups and up to an hour of added travel time between Cle Elum and the Snoqualmie Pass Summit.
The Washington Department of Transportation cameras are showing large back ups starting at milepost 84 near Cle Elum and extending to milepost 56, just four miles east of the pass.
WSDOT said the increase in travel time is because of Labor Day travelers heading home following the three day weekend.
Due to the nature of the delay, WSDOT said there is no estimated time on when the back ups will clear out.
Meanwhile, eastbound I-90 through the pass is free and clear with very little traffic.