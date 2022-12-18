ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced westbound I-90 is closed at Ellensburg due to a jackknifed semi-truck blocking the lanes. There's no information regarding injuries at this time.
The closure begins at mile post 106. While there's no estimated time for reopening, a detour is in place via US-97 to SR-970.
Snow is falling heavily on Snoqualmie Pass, making for slick conditions with low visibility. Chains are required for all vehicles. Oversized vehicles are prohibited. Drivers should be cautious and prepared for winter conditions.
Other Cascades passes are seeing poor conditions as well. Stevens Pass has heavy snow and gusting winds. Traction tires are required from milepost 58 Scenic to 70 Mill creek. Chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds. Snow is falling on Blewett Pass as well, with traction tires required and chains recommended on vehicles over 10,000 pounds. Oversized vehicles are prohibited. White Pass is seeing snow, with traction tires advised and oversized vehicles prohibited.
As always, you should check Pass conditions before travelling and make sure you're prepared in case of an emergency!