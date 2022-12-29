POST FALLS, Idaho - I-90 westbound near Post Falls will remain closed for most of the day after a suspect in multiple apparently intentional hit-and-run crashes was involved in a crash with a Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) vehicle.
Officers responded and found the suspect in the 700 block of Spokane Street where they attempted to stop them.
According to PFPD, the suspect intentionally rammed a patrol car to escape, and police pursued the vehicle onto the I-90. The suspect rammed another patrol vehicle on I-90 at milepost 4, at which time "shots were fired."
PFPD did not specify who fired shots but did confirm no officers were hit and no suspects are outstanding. A body was visible at the scene of the crash, and the suspect's truck had several bullet holes.
The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has been activated to investigate the matter and the Coeur d’ Alene Police Department has been tasked as the lead agency.
Traffic will be detoured onto Seltice Way for the duration of the closure. Additional updates will be released by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department
Updated: Dec. 29 at 12:15 p.m.
A crash involving a truck and a Post Falls Police Department vehicle is at the center of the closure of westbound I-90 in and west of Post Falls.
Bullet holes can be seen along the side of the truck, which appears to have driven over the police vehicle. A still body was visible near the crash.
The Idaho Transportation Department has set up a detour to route drivers around the incident.
Updated: Dec. 29 at 11:30 a.m.
Westbound I-90 is currently blocked near Post Falls due to a crash involving a police officer.
The Idaho Transportation Department is setting up a detour to route drivers around the incident. If you are looking for a detour, take State Highway 41 and State Highway 53. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. If you're in the area, you should expect delays.
I-90 WB: Road blocked from Exit 5 - Interstate 90 Business to Exit 2 - Pleasant View Road (Post Falls). https://t.co/glQsprKu4Z— Idaho 511 (@Idaho511) December 29, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.