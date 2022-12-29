IDAHO. - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5.

Traffic is currently backed up and the Idaho Transportation Department is setting up a detour to route drivers around the incident. If you are looking for a detour, take State Highway 41 and State Highway 53. 

According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was a crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. 

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!