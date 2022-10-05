LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Updated: Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m.
An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
As of 12:30 p.m., the trailer was still blocking both westbound lanes. Vehicles were driving in the left shoulder.