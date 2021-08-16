SPOKANE, Wash. - The Western Hockey League (WHL) is requiring full vaccination across the board before the start of the 2021-22 season.
WHL players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL office personnel along with officials must all be vaccinated with a Health Canada approved vaccine before skates touch ice.
The vaccine mandate also extends to general managers, coaches, scouts and anyone else who interacts regularly with players.
“The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be the number one priority for the WHL,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said. “The policy is designed to further protect our players and staff in the WHL from the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
“With travel restrictions currently in place with the Canada / U.S. border as well as the province of Manitoba, it is important all players and staff are fully vaccinated in order to be eligible to play a full season in the WHL,” Robison added.