SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday was the first of a four-day seminar and competition held by the Western States Hostage Negotiators' Association (WSHNA).
Throughout the week, law enforcement agencies across the country will train for hostage negotiations in downtown Spokane. The first day includes a competition, where a hostage situation is simulated. This year, actors played the role of an estranged father, who was holding a daycare center and 120 children hostage.
Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said the city hasn't hosted this annual event since the early-2000s, but local law enforcement has been a consistent participant.
"All agencies hope that something like this never happens in their community, but if it does, we want to be at our best. We want to continue to hone our skills and prepare for a successful outcome," O'Brien said.
Although Sunday's simulation represented an extreme scenario, O'Brien said various tactics and techniques are used frequently in Spokane.
"In Spokane, we've run across numerous times where a person will run into a family or friends house to try and escape the police. There will be people in that house, who may or may not know the person is there, and they may or may not be willing to come out. Several times, the person is using them as a bargaining chip to hold them there until we can peacefully resolve it," he said.
"Many times it's somebody who's running from the police and thinks their only way to get out of the situation is to hole themselves up in a building and refuse to come out for a while... but we have to prepare for a worst-case scenario and if something like this happens in our community, our team, along with our tactical team that we work hand-in-hand with, will be ready for it," O'Brien said.
For more information on the WSHNA's 33rd Annual Training Seminar and Competition, click here. (http://www.wshna.com/2019_training_seminar_our_33rd_annual)