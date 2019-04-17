Western Washington dog who stole hearts with bucket list dies after unsuccessful surgery

FERNDALE, Wash. - Logan, a German Shepard puppy who went viral for his bucket list after being diagnosed with Pulmonic Valve Dysplasia, has died.
Doctors said three of heart defects were repaired through a combination of catheter-based techniques and open-heart surgery. Unfortunately, at the end of the surgery Logan was unable to be removed from the heart-lung machine.
He died during one final attempt to come off of the machine.
Rescued Hearts Northwest, the nonprofit which helped share Logan's story, shared the following message Wednesday:
"RHN is devastated to have to share the following news. We can't even begin to put into words how thankful we are that we had your support through Logan's whole journey. We are completly devastated. We all did everything we could. The doctors and staff at CSU have been unbelievably supportive through this extremely rough time. Please keep the doctors and staff at CSU and Logan's foster families in your thoughts as we hold you in ours. Logan lived the best life he could have asked for during his time here with us. We wish we could have have given him more time. Logan you will be so missed. We love you, run free little buddy.
#loganstrong"