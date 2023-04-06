BELFAIR, Wash. — Five 12-week-old Great Pyrenees puppies are coming to the Mission Creek Corrections Center in Belfair, Washington!
No, they aren't in any trouble. The dozen puppies are set to be trained and socialized by incarcerated women at the center.
They came from the Humane Society of Mason County in need of house and leash lessons. Once they finish training and get neutered, they'll be put up for adoption.
If you're interested in adopting these dogs when they're ready, you can find more information here.