The Pierce County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Jordan Eaton. He's wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend early this morning on the west side of the state, before fleeing to Puyallup.

Sheriff's Deputies say Eaton then stole a van in the Puyallup area.

They're looking for a white 2006 GMC Savanna with a refrigeration unit on top and Liberty Distribution logos. The license plate number is B25902H.

If you see him, call the Peirce County Sheriff's office at (253) 798-7530.