TUKWILA, Wash. — A shooting at a party in a short-term rental home in Tukwila, Washington left three people injured, including one critically so, early Saturday morning.
According to the Tukwila Police Department, more than 100 people were at the party. Officers from multiple agencies were called in to assist with crowd control to help get a handle on the scene.
Three men with gunshot wounds were being treated at the hospital as of later Saturday morning, including two in stable condition and one in critical condition, according to the police department.
Police said witnesses and others at the party were uncooperative with the investigation.