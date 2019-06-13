BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Tuesday, volunteer firefighter James Jasperson shattered the Guinness World Record for running a mile with full firefighter gear with a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus.
Jasperson, a junior Western Washington University distance runner, broke the previous 9:40 record by three minutes.
He also holds the world record for running a mile in just firefighter structural gear with no air pack or breathing mask at 5:51.4.
According to WWUVikings.com, Jasperson’s main reason for running was to raise awareness of non-profit Four Seasons Firefighters. The organization helps first responders whose lives are permanently altered due to the sacrifices they make serving the communities.