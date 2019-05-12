MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Des Moines, Washington woman has died after injuries sustained in a jet ski accident near Blue Heron Park.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Adra-Ann Rice was riding with her 8-year-old daughter at the time of the collision Saturday evening. Her daughter was not seriously hurt.
Witnesses say they were riding together when they were hit by another jet ski. At the time of the collision, bystanders at the park immediately entered the water and rendered first aid to the victims.
The operator of the other jet ski was a 17-year-old male relative of the victim and was also from Des Moines. He was not seriously hurt.
All three were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake where Rice later died.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the collision.
"Our hearts hurt for this family. On behalf of the Grant County Sheriff's Office, we extend our deepest sympathies to them during this excruciatingly difficult time. I hope that our communiy will also share the same sentiment by offering comfort as they try to deal with their sudden and tragic loss," Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said in a press release.