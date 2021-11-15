As the Inland Northwest sees high winds knocking down power and trees, the westside of the state is also dealing with severe weather.
In Whatcom County, I-5 is closed in both directions overnight due to active mudslides threatening the highway. Cars can be seen piled up together surrounded by mud.
Flooding taking to residential areas in Whatcom County as well as the Sheriff's Office evacuated people who were stranded in the water.
South of the flooding, a semi-truck tipped on Deception Pass as the area saw winds up to 65 miles per hour.
The northbound truck was stopped from falling by a railing. Officials said the driver was not injured and was able to escape.