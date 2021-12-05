Snowfall totals

We can look forward to some winter weather across the Inland Northwest for Monday. The morning commute should not be too problematic as only a few flurries are expected. Heading into the late morning/ early afternoon snow will begin to steadily fall. The evening commute looks to be a wet one on Monday. Be sure to allow plenty of time to reach your destination and take the roads slowly. Spokane can expect a trace to 1" in snowfall and Coeur d'Alene can expect 1-2". 

Tags

