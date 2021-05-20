It's looking like a wet, breezy, cool day out there! We are getting wrap around moisture from an area of low pressure to the east of us. For Chelan, Okanogan and Ferry county we will watch for a slight chance of some weak thunderstorm activity this morning. Showers begin a little more widespread as we head into the noon hour, but start to shear apart the second half of the day according to our latest model runs.
If you are traveling to the east, we are expecting to see some snow into western and central Montana and into Idaho. In fact, for the lower Clark Fork region and Clearwater Mountains Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from 5AM today until Friday morning. The National Weather Service also has Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place into Montana.
Temperature wise, we are certainly on the cool side. Temperatures head into the low 50s today. Keep in mind, breezy winds will have us feeling even cooler. So either grab that rain jacket and head out to take care of those errands, or grab the blanket and curl up on the sofa today!