Wet September weather causes problems for local farmers

SPOKANE, Wash. - The wet and cold weather is impacting area farmers and their ability to harvest their crops.
Brian Tiegs has been farming for the past 20 years, and he says this year is a first for him. He says he normally needs about five good, dry days in September to harvest his crops in Fairfield, Washington. He's only had two of those days this year.
"I've got landlords that've farmed their whole life," Tiegs said. "They don't recall this ever happening besides a brief period in the late 70s."
The culprit is all of the rain and snow the region saw during September. KHQ's Blake Jensen reporterd this week that this past September was wetter and colder than usual in our area. That's wreaking havoc on local farmers across the Palous and North Idaho, especially when it comes to harvesting spring wheat and garbanzo beans.
Tiegs says between those two crops, he still has about a thousand acres left to harvest. He's worried about his crops being ruined by mildew, too much moisture and sprouting. Spokane Seed Company field representative Matt Collier says many farmers across our region are facing similar problems.
"There was 191,000 total acres of [garbanzos]," Collier said. "We still need to get 68,000 in."
Farmers say our local communities will feel the impact if they can't get the rest of these crops harvested. They say local business and jobs will take a hit, and at this point, farmers will still lose out financially even if they get at least some of the crops harvested. They're also watching the ticking clock.
"Anytime you get into October and you start pushing the end of October, maybe even November, it gets to a point where... the plug might get pulled at any time," Tiegs said.
It's not all bad news on the farming front here locally. KHQ spoke to farmers up at Green Bluff, who say they're not nearly as impacted as farmers down south. The big concern for them wasn't the wet weather, but the frost the area had earlier in the week.
Walter's Fruit Ranch's Jason Morrell said the frost didn't last long enough to do any lasting damage to crops, but the weather has hurt in a different way. It's kept people from visiting, and they get 70% of their annual revenue from people coming to the farm.
