You would be forgiven for checking your calendar as you wake up on Wednesday morning. The date says October 9th, but the weather says December 9th!
As expected, scattered rain showers turned over to snow late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning across the Spokane area. What was not expected was the accumulation.
The original forecast called for light, slushy accumulations, mainly on grassy surfaces, below 3,500' in elevation.
So, what changed?
Heavy bands of rain were able to cool the temperatures more than forecasts had indicated. Those heavy rain bands then turned into snow, bringing wet, heavy, slushy accumulations to many communities surrounding Spokane, including downtown.
That system is still expected to move out to the south-east into early Wednesday morning, but the wet, heavy snow could make for a difficult drive into work.
Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads, as conditions could vary during your commute.
As for the forecast going forward? Colder, drier air will be settling into the region on Wednesday bringing back sunshine, but making for bitter cold nights and mornings through the end of the week. Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet into the low-20s by Thursday morning!
