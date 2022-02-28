Is March coming in like a lion or a lamb? Temperature wise, in like a lamb as we see daytime highs jump into the 50's through the middle of the week! With a mix of "Lion" as we continue to watch for rain showers and snow levels shooting above 6000 ft. This warm wet weather will deliver wet/messy conditions for valley floors and flooding concerns as we see rises in small streams, creeks and rivers through Thursday. Wet heavy snow and then rain in the mountains over the past couple of days, also creates avalanche concerns for mountain passes and the back country in the higher elevations.
Temperatures will start to moderate by the weekend. With daytime highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows back into the 20's, with a nice mix of sun and clouds.