Mild temperatures are expected today as we head to the 40° benchmark! Our little dry break that we've seen is expected to come to an end as we push into the second half of the day.
We are expecting to see rain for the valleys and snow for the mountains. The northern valleys will be our watch spot where a rain/snow mix is possible. When we aren't seeing snowflakes or raindrops mostly cloudy skies are expected. Along with the precipitation winds are picking up back behind that front.
The weekend is looking wet, warm and windy! The breeze that we are seeing today will continue into tomorrow. It's looking like the biggest push of this system will be Saturday night into Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.