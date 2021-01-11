Quiet and mild weather is expected through Monday afternoon, with our next system set to move in overnight Monday into Tuesday.
This wet, windy and mild system will usher in widespread valley rain, wet and heavy mountain snow and wind gust that could approach 25-45 mph by Wednesday. There are a number of winter storm watches, warnings and advisories in place for the Cascades and Okanogan Highlands beginning tonight and continuing through Tuesday evening. In addition to winter travel conditions, wet heavy snow could lead to potential downed trees and scattered power outages. Daytime highs shoot up into the upper and 40's, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's by mid-week.
Much quieter weather will arrive for the second half of the week, with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30's for daytime highs and lows falling back into the upper 20's through the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.