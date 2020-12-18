A parade of storms continues into the start of next week.
Temperatures surge into the mid to upper 40's and low 50's through the weekend and start of next week. Warm daytime highs bring mainly rain showers with the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho seeing a slushy rain/snow mix. The mountains will continue to see snow with snow levels raising to 5000' by Saturday.
Heavy rain and snow melt could create rises in small rivers, streams and creeks, with much of western Washington under flood watches through the weekend.
We do see a big cool down next week, with daytime highs dropping back down into the low 30's. We also dry out, so our chances of a white Christmas look pretty slim as of now.
