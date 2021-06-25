COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Every year we hear about the thousands of people who come out for the CDA IRONMAN, but who are the people who take on the challenge and why do they do it?
For Allison Nygren and Jenny Little, they're not here for the medals, but instead for the friendship.
Nygren and Little both used to live in Florida and ran races together until Little moved to California. However, that move didn't stop them from taking part in races around the country. They kept training and in touch through text.
Out of all the races they do together, their favorite is the IRONMAN in Coeur d'Alene. They even bring along their best friend with them to sit on the sidelines and cheer along.
The two best friends are competing in the "age group" category. They say they might not be leaving with a trophy, but they're already won the biggest prize: Their friendship.
“I don’t know, we just feed off of each other," Nygren said. "I know that she’s going to be out there struggling and I’m going to be struggling."
“I know she is going to kill it,” Little said. “I just watch in aww. It’s amazing, I think we bonded over it and we’ve become best friends over it and then some."
Nygren and Little say the race, incredibly difficult, is an opportunity for them to get out of their comfort zone and see a new place that they never would’ve traveled to had it not have been for the IRONMAN.
They say taking part in this one is different for them because they have to think about the altitude change. Normally, this race is cooler for them because they train in California and Florida, but this year they're bringing the heat with them.
Nygren and Little said the heat won't be a deterrent, they just have to stay hydrated on the course. Both were sad about last year's competition being canceled and are just happy to be back this year.