SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball head coach Mark Few held his first press conference Thursday since being charged with DUI.
"As I've said before, I'm incredibly remorseful that it happened but its been 10 weeks now and we've - all of us, myself, family, players, coaches, school, fans - we've moved on, and turned it into a positive. Now its about getting ready for Texas," Few said.
Few is now coming off of a a three-game suspension. One he said was beneficial to the other members of his coaching staff.
Few said the support he's received from his team and the community during his suspension has been massive, but not unexpected.
"They've reached out by what feels like the millions."
Thursday's match up is against the Texas Longhorns. Few said he's anticipating a challenging evening for his younger team.
The Zags are 1-0 in their season, coming hot off a 97-63 win over Dixie State.