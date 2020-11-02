Plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 60's Today.
Daytime highs remain in the 60's through mid week. However, Tuesday is transition day, with increasing clouds, gusty winds 30-35 mph and light showers as a cold front makes its way across the Pacific northwest. Blustery conditions continue through Wednesday with more wide spread rain and mountain snow expected for Thursday, with some lingering showers hanging on through Friday.
Temperatures begin a down hill spiral, with daytime highs in the 40's by the end of the week and 30's by the second half of the weekend.
