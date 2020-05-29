HOT and humid as we head into the weekend, with daytime highs shooting into the mid 90's Saturday.
A strong cold front will drive in a slight risk of severe thunderstorms for Central Washington and scattered thunderstorms for eastern Washington and North Idaho beginning late Saturday afternoon with showers lingering into Sunday morning. Temperatures also plummet a good 25-30° from Saturday into the mid to upper 60's for the second half of the weekend before rebounding back into the 70's next week.
