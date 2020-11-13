This is a crazy and very uncertain system moving into the Pacific Northwest!
Road conditions are a mess for commuters as well as those driving across mountain passes.
While we will continue to see moderate to heavy snow across mountain passes, snow to rain is expected for the valley floors throughout this afternoon. Snow accumulations vary depending on your elevation, with higher totals in the higher benches around Spokane, like the West Plains, South Hill, 5-mile, Argonne hill and Bigelow Gultch, as well as Mica Peak.
Snow should transition to rain as temperatures climb into the 40's today, with wind gust 30-35 mph in Spokane and up to 50 mph for the Basin and Yakima Valley, where there are wind advisories in place from 1 pm Friday through 4 AM Saturday.
Mountain Snow will continue through the weekend, making for very difficult travel through the mountain passes. Please be prepared for winter travel, slow downs and potential stop downs.
