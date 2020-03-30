It's a good thing we have all been practicing entertaining ourselves indoors because you will need those indoor activities today as messy weather takes place outside your windows. Shower chances today are expected to continue with the possibility for thunderstorm activity. Again, you do not want to be outside in that case! We could see some heavier downpours with thunderstorms taking place. The chance for rain will continue tonight, but after midnight we will look for a transition to snow as the snow level decreases to about 1800ft according to the National Weather Service. I want to make sure our truck drivers are prepared for winter-like travel across the passes as several inches of snowfall will be possible.
Our other big player today will be the winds. We are looking at windy conditions leaving us with a Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service. That kicked off at 11am and will remain in place until at least this evening. This afternoon sustained winds around 25-30mph are expected. We could see gusts reach over 40mph. Winds this strong will mean the potential for blowing dust and of course, making travel difficult for drivers of high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and the potential for power outages are not being ruled out. If you have patio furniture out please make sure it is secure.
Conditions remain icky tomorrow with snow expected to start the day. A transition to rain will be on the way as temperatures head up. The possibility for thunderstorms does arise again Tuesday. Winds, however, are expected to be lighter.
