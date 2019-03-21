Get your brackets ready! Today is the day, basketball fans- No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in Salt Lake City in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Unfortunately, the big match up will not be airing on KHQ or SWX. But we CAN tell you where it'll be if you're looking for it.
The game airs Thursday, March 21 at 4:27 p.m. on truTV. What channel is that, you ask? If you're in our viewing area:
DirecTV: Channel 246
Dish Network: Channel 242, 4523, 4204 or 9430
Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 49, 705, or 1430
Sling TV: Channel 654
Streaming: March Madness Live (Heads up! You’ll be able to watch a free three-hour preview of the tournament on March Madness Live, but you’ll need a subscription for unlimited viewing.)
Time Warner Cable: Channel 68 or 112