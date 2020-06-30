If you’ve ever wondered what space smells like, now you can find out.
A new perfume developed by a former NASA scientist brings the scent of outer space down to Earth.
The perfume called ‘Eau de Space’ was created by Steve Pearce in 2008 to help astronauts train before launching in orbit.
According to Kickstarter, NASA now wants to release the scent to the world.
The perfume company also hopes it will lead to an increase in young students interested in STEM.
The creator said astronauts describe the smell as a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.
