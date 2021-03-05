Daytime temperatures set to tie or break records today at 62° (the old record high is 61°). Sunshine to start the day, with increasing afternoon clouds and breezy winds as our next system rolls into the Pacific northwest.
Changes arrive for the weekend, with showers through mid day Saturday and a noticeable drop in temperatures, as we fall back into the mid to upper 40's. There are some light lingering showers for the second half the weekend, with wind gust set to reach 20-25 mph.
Next week looks relatively quiet, with a stretch of partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures just about average in the mid to upper 40's, and overnight lows in the upper 20's and low 30's.
