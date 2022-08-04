SPOKANE, Wash.- We are learning new details about a robbery and shootout that led to one man's death in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning.
The incident started, according to newly filed court documents, as a robbery at the Oxford Suites on Indiana Avenue in Spokane Valley. According to the documents, Christopher Gooch, Christopher Jones, and Dominic Shears drove a van to the hotel and entered with masks and at least one gun.
According to Gooch, Jones called him on Tuesday and asked if he would help him collect a debt. Gooch agreed and got picked up Tuesday night in a van, with a man Gooch didn't know, who was later identified as Shears. Shears, the driver according to the docs, took them to the Oxford Suites. Unbeknownst to them, a Homeland Security agent was already conducting surveillance on the hotel, and had noticed the couple in room 327. That agent testified that on Tuesday night a man and woman brought multiple bags into the room using a hotel cart. The docs don't say why the agent was surveilling the hotel.
Late Tuesday night Gooch, Jones, and Shears entered the hotel through a side door and, according to the docs, went to room 327. Gooch told police that a woman answered and let them in. Gooch says he decided he didn't want to be there and went back to the van, but saw Jones and Shears grabbing bags, later identified as the same ones the Homeland Security agent watched the couple bring in a few hours earlier.
Gooch says Jones and Shears came out of the hotel and got back into the van. He says they started west on Interstate 90 toward Spokane. Gooch says he asked to be let out and Shears pointed a gun at him and told him to, "shut the f*** up." However, the docs say that Shears eventually did let them out near 2nd and Sheridan in downtown Spokane, where Spokane Police quickly caught up to and arrested them. According to what police said, they spotted the van and watched Jones and Gooch suddenly start running from it.
The docs go on to say that police found a bag of white powder on Christopher Jones that "appeared to be narcotics." The name on the bag was the same name as the man rented room 327 at the Oxford Suites. Jones told police that he was extremely intoxicated and "the last thing he remembers was getting laid at the Casino and getting a ride from the Casino afterwards to an unknown location where he was detained by police." He denied knowing anything about the hotel.
The docs say that after Shears dropped off Gooch and Jones he crashed the van, and then got into a shootout with Police. A news release from Spokane Police say that Shears, identified only in court docs, barricaded himself inside the van refusing all commands to come out. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says officers also saw Shears injecting himself with some kind of drug and he was screaming at police. According to that release, officers saw that he was still holding a gun, and ultimately, fearing for their safety and others, officers opened fire and killed him.
Gooch and Jones both made their initial court appearance on robbery charges Thursday afternoon. Gooch was held on a $50,000 bond and Jones was held on a $60,000 bond. At the end of Jones’ hearing he asked the judge, “what happened to my partner?” Commissioner Stine responded, “he got bond set as well.” Jones then said, “no, my other one.” Judge Stine told him “I believe he is deceased,” to which Jones hung his head, appearing to be overcome with emotion.