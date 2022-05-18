SPOKANE, Wash. - "What happened to the outreach? Could've been a town hall. It could've been more inclusive. You could have had voices from different perspectives," Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson said. "This neighborhood has never been to the table when decisions have been made for them. This was made from the administration."
There have been talks about what to do with Spokane's East Side Library facility for years, but the real conversation only started last November.
"We approved a resolution at the council level," Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart said. "To do a public engagement process to identify the best uses for this facility, what the neighbors want, what the community wants."
Councilmember Cathcart and the city found the community supports turning the space into a police precinct with behavioral health resources on site as a way to advance community policing in the area.
"The residents say they want a precinct here and they need that service. They want that service. And the other issue that makes this an urgent decision is yes there is a camp that has caused a 58% increase in crime that is affecting all the neighbors around here," he said.
Several local business associations and neighborhood councils have endorsed the project, including the MLK Center right next door.
That's why city officials officially announced the proposed plan this week.
However, some community leaders, including Councilmember Wilkerson, say they were left out of the conversation.
"That press release was designed and set up not including Councilmember Kinnear and myself and this is our district," she said.
Councilmember Wilkerson isn't the only one. Some neighbors say they had no idea about the project.
"[I heard about the proposal] yesterday," said Dennis Emry, who has lived in the east central neighborhood for 27 years.
"I have no idea, I haven't heard anything about it," said Jacob Vaughn, another neighbor. "I don't really feel like it's something the community has a lot of control over."
Wilkerson said she just wants the community to have a voice in what is put in their neighborhood and neighbors are divided on if a precinct is a solution.
"There are definitely more areas that it could be more useful to have than here," Vaughn said.
"I think it's a good idea," Emry said.
"This neighborhood has never been allowed to dream of what could be here. Never been allowed to dream. It can be a precinct but it can be so much more than that," Wilkerson said. "At the end of the day, whatever the neighborhood wants, if that happens to be a precinct, I will be supportive of that. But I'm going to support the people and having their voice heard."
The city hasn't released a timeline for the precinct project and the plan still needs to be approved by the entire city council.