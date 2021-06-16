Juneteenth is a historical holiday and could soon be a federal holiday--marking the end of slavery for African Americans. It has passed the Senate and the House of Representatives to become a federal holiday and the bill now lies in the hands of the President. Juneteenth is still a significant day, especially for the African American community.
Where does Juneteenth start?
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to release more than 250,000 enslaved black people from physical bondage. That is where Juneteenth starts, and it now goes on to become a federal holiday. Currently, there are only 11 federal holidays and the last federal holiday was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day established in 1983. If this bill passes, it will be the first federal holiday created in this century. So why now? Alan Jones, the co-chair of the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition, said he thinks it's because people are more aware, doing research, learning history, and social media puts everything at the forefront.
"Social media has opened the door to make this country recognize the ugly truth, and I think for me, it’s a good thing because there’s a lot of truth that has not been uncovered. It has been rolled over, but now this all needs to come out," said Alan.
Alan says it's important for people to know why we celebrate Juneteenth, and what it means to be in physical slavery.
"For a long time. We were property. We belonged to someone. Someone could put their name on us. We didn't have last names." he said.
And Alan has no limits for INJWC. He wants Juneteenth to be known on a bigger scale. He plans to continue educating others on what Juneteenth means and that starts with bringing the community together like he's doing with the Juneteenth events planned this weekend.