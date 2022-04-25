Every year since 2005, National Kids and Pets Day is celebrated on April 26.
Former EMT and current family and pet lifestyle expert, Colleen Paige, first created the day to bring awareness to the bond shared between children and pets.
More than that, however, the day is meant to bring awareness to the thousands of animals in shelters awaiting homes, responsible pet ownership, and the incredible importance of teaching children proper care and handling of the animals in their homes.
According to Paige, children who have pets in the home are often more compassionate and nurturing. For many kids, pets are instrumental to their development and emotional support, and the dedicated care needed to keep pets happy imparts invaluable lessons for responsibility and mindfulness.
At the same time, many children are left alone with pets without proper supervision, too young or inexperienced to know how to interact with animals. Around 4.5 million children are bitten by dogs every year, and many of these instances could be eliminated by teaching children how to approach animals, when to leave animals alone, fear responses in animals, and other safety measures.
The pets in these cases are often rehomed or euthanized, and the long-term fear in children can tarnish their relationships with animals in general.
Still, most would argue the benefits are innumerous, and the bond kids have with their pets is magical. If your pet is your child's best buddy, April 26 is the day to celebrate it!