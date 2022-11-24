SPOKANE, Wash. - With so many different foods being prepared for Thanksgiving, you may be tempted to sneak your dog a snack; however, many emergency vets actually see an uptick in visits because of dogs getting sick from eating human food.
According to the American Kennel Club, you should avoid giving your dog turkey bones, turkey skin, gravy, casseroles, mashed potatoes, creamed peas, any chocolate or sweets, alcohol, raisins, grapes, onions, or other fatty foods.
However, what you can give your dog is turkey without the skin or seasonings, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes if they have been boiled or baked and are plain, apples, plain green beans, plain peas, plain canned pumpkin and double check it is not the pumpkin pre-spiced pie mix.
If your pet does get into something they shouldn't this holiday season make sure you seek help right away from your emergency vet or you can contact the pet poison helpline here.