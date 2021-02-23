The Boeing 777-200 is a twin-aisle, twin-engine jet, operated as long-haul planes. Airlines would use them to fly routes to places like North and South America, the Caribbean, Africa and Australasia.
The 777 was the world’s first commercial aircraft entirely designed by computer. We know that British Airways took part in the design of the aircraft with Boeing, and British Airways is one of the world’s largest operators of the plane.
Back in March 2020, Delta made plans to retire its 18 widebody Boeing 777s by the end of 2020 as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The retirement will accelerate the airline’s strategy to simplify and modernize its fleet, while continuing to operate newer, more cost-efficient aircraft,” Delta said on May 14, 2020.
United said Sunday that it would immediately pull 24 planes from flying out of an abundance of caution.
