Well above temperatures expected for the next couple of days, shooting into the 40's with overnight lows in the low 30's.
A cold front pushing across the Pacific Northwest Saturday will kick up the winds, bringing wind gust to 40 mph, creating dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles and potential avalanche concerns in the mountains. Temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 30's by next week, with a series of storms that will keep the threat of rain and snow in the forecast into next week.
