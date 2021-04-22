SPOAKNE, Wash. - Washington is laying out an aggressive plan to bring more green jobs to the Evergreen State. But, what's a green job? There's the more obvious green jobs, like installing car chargers, but then there's the ones we don't typically think of, like building bike trails.
People who help build trails are considered part of the "green economy" because the purpose of the trails are for people to ride their bikes to work, lowering emissions.
Our community already invested in clean energy, like hydro power, and the Washington State legislature is potentially looking to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2030.
The head of the state Commerce Department, Lisa Brown, said with more and more people switching to electric vehicles, plans are already being put in place to support them which creates more jobs.
“So for example commerce was able to invest with the Spokane regional transportation commission in new electric vehicle charging stations, we are going to have 50 new ones because of the grant and that will help people as they make the transition to electric vehicles,” Brown said.
Brown said the department of commerce is very engaged and transforming vehicle fleets, so buses and police cars and city vehicles are all getting a green remodel.
These infrastructure positions and replacing vehicles are actually classified as green jobs but it’s not just vehicles, it’s building material that’s going green as well creating jobs right here in Spokane.
“One example of that is cross laminated timber produced right in the Spokane valley by Katara and Building Buildings in the University District, this is a renewable building source, 40% of our greenhouse gases come from our built environment,” Brown said. “So transforming to more energy efficient houses create jobs in the construction industry as well as helps meets our climate goals.”
Brown said it's hard to pinpoint the exact number, but added when it comes to investments into electric transportation, more energy efficient buildings, or even using bike trails, those positions contribute to a greener economy and there are thousands of those jobs right here in eastern Washington.