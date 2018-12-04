Sully the service dog went viral for a photo of him laying in front of President George H.W. Bush's casket earlier this week. But now Sully will have a quick turnaround in returning to service following the Holidays.
According to Inside Edition, the two-year-old yellow lab returned to his owner Tuesday after having visited Bush in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and accompanying Bush's remains from Texas to Washington D.C.
Sully will begin working with wounded and active-duty soldiers in physical and occupational therapy at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, according to America's VetDogs. He will work alongside two other service dogs in Sgt. Dillon and Sgt. Truman.
“As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41,” President George W. Bush said in a statement.
Sully, named after the pilot who landed a plane in the Hudson River in 2009, will spend the holiday season at the VetDogs headquarters in New York before returning to work.
Sully had been assigned to Bush after former first lady Barbara Bush passed away, assisting the former president in daily activities.