SPOKANE, WASH- A Spokane Pizza TikTok has gone viral a locally for its uniqueness.
Josh Scherer made the pizza on TikTok and says it’s the most underrated regional pizza. The problem, we have never heard of it.
The pizza is made deep dish style, with fry sauce, canned salmon, bell pepper and onion, mozzarella cheese and strawberries.
KHQ reached out to Scherer and he explained that he loves Spokane!
“I that I spent a week at a shot put camp in Spokane back in 2009 and I really fell in love with the city,” Scherer said via twitter.
The response on social media has been questionable, any are saying they’ve never heard of the pizza.
Made Spokane-style pizza and honestly it’s my new favorite. So good. pic.twitter.com/tdT8MqoFhx— Josh Scherer (@MythicalChef) April 6, 2022