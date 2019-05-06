A viewer recently contacted us regarding an owl they found caught in a barbed-wire fence.
The owl was in need of help and we'll have more on that story tonight on KHQ, however, here are a few tips you should know if you ever find a wild animal in need of help, according to The Humane Society.
Signs that a wild animal needs help:
- The animal is brought to you by a cat or dog.
- There’s evidence of bleeding.
- The animal has an apparent or obvious broken limb.
- A bird is featherless or nearly featherless and on the ground.
- The animal is shivering.
- There’s a dead parent nearby.
- The animal is crying and wandering all day long.
If you find a wild animal that needs help, contact your local Department of Fish and Wildlife. For Washington, CLICK HERE. For Idaho, CLICK HERE.
You can also contact your local animal control office (SCRAPS).
A wildlife professional will be able to provide you proper directions on handling or not handling a wild animal. Wild animals, even small ones, should be approaching with caution.
If you do have to handle and transport the animal, the Humane Society recommends you follow these tips:
- Put the animal in a safe container. For most songbirds, a brown paper bag is fine for transport. For larger birds or other animals, use a cardboard box or similar container. First, punch holes for air (not while the animal is in the box!) from the inside out and line the box with an old T-shirt or other soft cloth. Then put the animal in the box.
- Put on thick gloves and cover the animal with a towel or pillowcase as you scoop them up gently and place them in the container.
- Do not give the animal food or water. It could be the wrong food and cause them to choke, trigger serious digestive problems or cause aspiration pneumonia. Many injured animals are in shock and force-feeding can kill them.
- Place the container in a warm, dark, quiet place—away from pets, children and all noise (including the TV and the radio)—until you can transport the animal. Keep the container away from direct sunlight, air conditioning or heat.
- Transport the animal as soon as possible. Leave the radio off and keep talking to a minimum. Because wild animals aren’t accustomed to our voices, they can become very stressed by our noises. If they’re injured or orphaned, they’re already in a compromised condition. Keep their world dark and quiet to lower their stress level and help keep them alive.