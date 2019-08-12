What to do if you're missing in the woods

SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry picker and an ATV rider both went missing last week in the Inland Northwest. Rescue crews eventually found both of them safe, but that's not always the case.
Search and Rescue Crews say the biggest mistake people usually make when they get lost is wandering. They ask that you stay where you are if you ever need help.
"Once we've searched that area, we're probably not going back very soon, and if you wander from an area we haven't searched into an area we have searched, that really complicates things," Mark Stambaugh said. Stambaugh is the President of the Inland Northwest Search and Rescue crew, but he serves on several volunteer search and rescue teams. He started volunteering more than a decade ago.
Stambaugh said preparation can often make a huge difference when it comes to a search and rescue operation, like if the person who is missing brought a fully-charged cell phone.
"We can ping your phone even if you aren't within what you think is cell coverage, you might not be able to make a phone call, but we can often ping your phone, once we ping it, we can get a much better idea where you are," Mark said. The flashlight function on most phones can also help signal rescuers at night.
Bringing some food and water is important too, even if you only plan on going for a short hike.
"Well you never know if you're really only going to be out for 20 minutes, lots of times you can get injured in the process, then you're sitting their for hours, so I always take a liter or two of water with me and a candy bar," Stambaugh said.
He also always brings an extra layer of clothing, one more than he needs. Temperatures can drop fast depending on where the hiker is, and if they get hypothermia, it can seriously mess with a person's judgment.
He also makes sure that extra layer is brightly colored.
"If you go unconscious for any reason, you can't respond to us, we have to be able to visually see you, now we can use canines to find you, but sometimes we can't use canines, so wearing bright clothing is a real help," Mark said. He brings along a lightweight safety whistle too.
"You could have five searchers over here, and you could be tired. You may not be able to yell very hard, you can hear us, but we can't necessarily hear you," Stambaugh said.
Staying calm and optimistic is extremely important as well.
"Keep a positive attitude, we will, as long as somebody knows that you're missing, we'll be on the way and if you do what I tell you, in terms of staying put, having a signaling device, we're likely going to find you," Stambaugh said.
Speaking of that, make sure to tell someone where you're going and how long you'll be gone. If you don't return, someone will know to call rescue crews, and they'll be able to tell them where to start looking.