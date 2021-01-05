SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 6, Congress will be formally counting the Electoral College votes for the presidential election, voting on whether or not to verify each state election.
Verifying the vote is required by the constitution, but over the years has become more of a procedural practice. The College Electors already cast their votes on Dec. 14th, where President-Elect Joe Biden won against President Donald Trump 302-232.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
The president of the Senate, which is Vice President Mike Pence, will open each states' sealed votes in alphabetical order.
Then, he will hand them to one of four "tellers" which includes a Republican and Democrat from each chamber of Congress. The tellers review the certificates and announce the states' electoral votes.
The process will continue until all votes are announced and counted, or until there's a recognized objection.
OBJECTION PROCESS:
For an objection to be considered, it has to be in a written document that's signed by at least one member from each chamber of Congress.
In the nation's history, an objection to a state's entire slate of electors has only been raised once since the Electoral Count Act was enacted in 1887.
This year, a dozen Republican House members have said they plan to object to votes from swing states won by President-Elect Biden.
On Saturday, 11 more GOP senators said they would vote to sustain objections in six swing states unless there's a 10-day audit to review votes that have already been certified after canvasses, audits and/or recounts.
If an objection is recognized, then the vote counting is stopped while both chambers of Congress depart to their own chambers and to debate the objection, for up to two hours. They'll then vote on whether to sustain the objection and dismiss the state's votes.
In the 130 years since the Electoral Count Act was created, a state's vote has never been dismissed. For this to happen, majorities of both houses have to vote to sustain the objection.
Once the objection is voted on, the joint congressional session resumes and continues with the count. If another formal objection is recognized for a different state, the process is repeated.
According to NBC News, it's highly unlikely that any votes will be rejected. However, if Biden's total were to go below 270 Electoral College votes, it could be up to the House to vote on the next president.
The certification process is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PST.
