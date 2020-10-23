With the first winter storm in the Inland Northwest expected this weekend, it's time to start preparing for driving.
The Department of Transportation has outlined things to keep in mind during winter weather.
BEFORE THE SNOW FALLS:
- Regular tune-ups and maintenance are the starting point for safe driving year-round.
- In winter, pay special attention to your car's battery, lights, wipers, coolant, tires and other systems that can take a beating when temperatures drop.
- If you're using snow tires, have them installed before the snow starts to fall.
- Before you head out, be sure to clear ice and snow from your windows, the forward sensors, headlights, tail lights and from a backup camera if you have one.
AS YOU DRIVE:
- Before you head out, know the weather conditions, traffic and plan your route accordingly.
- Drive slow.
- Increase your following distance.
- It's harder to control your stop, so do not slam on the brakes.
- Always wear a seat belt.
BE PREPARED FOR AN EMERGENCY:
Even if you're completely prepared, crashes still can happen. Be prepared with the following supplies just in case. Remember, cars can break down anytime.
Keep the following in your car:
- Blankets
- Flashlights
- Jumper cables
- Flares or emergency lights
- Snow shovel, broom or ice scraper
- Water, food or medication needed for a longer trip
