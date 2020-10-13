SPOKANE, Wash. - Today with high winds moving through the region, you might want to have a few things on hand incase power goes out as we could see down trees on lines.
Having some food on hand like non-perishable food items along with not opening your refrigerator or freezer to preserve the cold air. The air in the fridge will remain cold for a limited time after the power goes out.
Have a flash light on hand and charge your phone early today. One thing Avista always reminds people on days like today is to not keep your car in the garage.
When the power goes out, people often forget they have to open their garage doors to get a charge on their phone.
They say on a day like today it's best to leave the car in the drive way so that you can charge your phone in case you can’t get that door open.
These are the phone numbers to an outage to, for Avista (800) 227-9187 and for Inland Power its (800) 227-9187.
You can follow this link to track outages.
