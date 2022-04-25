SPOKANE, Wash. - More tickets are being released for the Paul McCartney concert before he takes the stage on Thursday.
Extra tickets will be released throughout the week. Those still looking for a seat can check TicketsWest throughout the week to nab one.
The Spokane Arena also released concert-day details. Here's what to expect on Thursday!
From the Spokane Arena:
Please arrive early, in plenty of time because there will be high security at venue entrances and Paul McCartney may go on stage at 8:00pm. Please note, there is no opening act.
COVID Info: To align with local mandates, all Covid restrictions have been lifted for Paul McCartney’s show in Spokane on April 28. No proof of vaccination/negative test will be required but people are encouraged to wear masks.
Schedule of Events: 4:00pm – Beer Garden & Outside Merchandise 6:00pm – Doors Open 8:00pm* – Paul McCartney *Estimated time. Please note there are no supporting acts.
Beer Garden: Early arriving guests will also have access to a beer garden to enjoy drinks before the show with dedicated access to the venue when doors open at 6:00pm. Must have a concert ticket to enter the beer garden.
Merchandise: Wednesday, April 27 A limited amount of merchandise will be available to purchase the DAY BEFORE the concert inside the Integra Meeting Room from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Wednesday, April 27. Enter through the NW doors at the Spokane Arena.
Thursday, April 28: Limited merchandise will be sold outside the NE Main Entrance starting at 4:00pm. Merchandise will also be available at three locations inside the building: by Section 110 in the Integra Meeting Room, along our SE window wall by Section 120, and directly inside the NE Main Entrance.
Enhanced Security Procedures: All guests will be required to enter through walk-through metal detectors. Please leave ALL weapons at home; including firearms, knives of any kind and/or wallet chains. Clear Bags Only Guests may carry one clear bag that does exceed 14” x 14” x 6” in size OR a small clutch/purse/wallet that does not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size.
Parking: Parking at the Spokane Arena is $20.00 per car. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
Ticketing: Please ensure you have your digital ticket downloaded to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay app prior to arrival.
Signs: Handheld signs, banners, and flags are welcomed in for this event but may not be larger than 18’’x24.’’However, signs, banners, or flags may not be mounted to a pole or a stick, include offensive language, be commercial in nature or deemed unsafe by Spokane Arena.
Cashless Concessions: Our concession stands are cashless; all major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted.