Drones are one of the top gifts for the 2018 holiday season. They come in all shapes and sizes. While they look simple to use, they're pretty complex when it comes to the rules and regulations of flying them around the neighborhood. The FAA wants you to know where and when you can and can't fly before launching them into the skies.
Some of those rules include:
-Do not fly above 400 feet
-Do not fly over sports stadiums.
-Do not fly over people's heads.
-Do not fly within five miles of an airport (much of Spokane is off limits)
KHQ 's Peter Maxwell will have all the details and what you need to know before you fly..