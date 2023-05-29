SPOKANE, Wash. - Almost 100 days after 15-year-old Shadrach Hall-Turner was killed in Reardan, the teenage boy who shot him is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
“Ultimately, we’re not going to get what we want; we want Shadrach back, and that’s not going to happen,” Shadrach’s Grandmother Tina Hall said.
It has been a long and painful road for the Hall-Turner family, as they have been forced to learn what life is like without their brightest light, Shad.
"Trying to learn a new normal, a new without him, and it's not been easy,” Hall said. “We will never see Shadrach on the football field again. We’ll never see him graduate, go to college, play in the NFL, have a family, pick a wife, none of those things.”
In March, the Lincoln County’s Prosecutor’s Office filed two charges against 16-year-old suspect Koedi White; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and First Degree Manslaughter.
White’s defense attorney Grant Riva says if all goes to plan on Tuesday for White’s hearing in Lincoln County, the defense will enter paperwork to transfer the case to juvenile court, and the defendant will enter a plea. This plea is for a two-and-a-half-year sentence – one year for possessing the gun, one-and-a-half years for killing Shadrach.
Hall said she does not think two-and-a-half years is enough time for White to truly learn his lesson, to face the consequences of his actions.
“My worry is that he won’t learn a thing," Hall said. "What we want is accountability, but we’re not going to get that. The young man had no business bringing a gun in the first place. Shadrach paid the ultimate consequence, with his life.”
White is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Lincoln County. The Hall-Turner family has victim impact statements prepared. They hope to find justice for Shadrach.